Hollyoaks spoilers: Emotions run high at Jesse Donovan’s funeral

It’s the day of Jesse Donovan’s funeral in Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is crumbling under the weight of his guilt and feels responsible for Jesse’s sudden and tragic death.

A tormented James has been taking sleeping pills and has already told Jesse’s sister, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) that there’s no way he can face coming to the funeral service.

However Grace, who was also complicit in the shooting of Mercedes McQueen – the catalyst for her brother’s death – shows up on James’s doorstep and forces his hand.

As friends and family gather, the hearse containing Jesse’s coffin arrives and Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) clocks the state James is in and tells him that she ‘knows his secret’.

A terrified James panics that Mercedes has finally discovered that it was him who shot her. Has Mercedes rumbled the truth?

At the wake, Jesse’s widow Courtney (Amy Conachan) makes an emotional speech but when she starts blaming herself for what happened to Jesse, James cracks and blurts out that she needs to know the truth. Is James about to tell Courtney that he was the one who was responsible for her husband’s death?

Elsewhere Sid Sumner (Billy Price) tells his girlfriend, Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) that he wants them to be more exciting as a couple.

Juliet is livid at the suggestion that she’s boring. Meanwhile Sid’s cousin Jordan (Connor Calland) asks Sid to stash some drugs at school.

Sid agrees unaware that teacher Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) has arranged for PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) to do a sweep of every student’s locker at school tomorrow. Uh oh….

