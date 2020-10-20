Sienna Blake and Brody are planning to secretly flee Hollyoaks but a simmering Warren is on the warpath!

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) continue with their plans to leave Chester in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The two of them want a fresh start with their new baby daughter, Faith, away from the village.

However Sienna’s ex Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), the father of her twins Sophie and Sebastian, is suspicious about what they’re up to and warns the couple not to double-cross him!

Elsewhere Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) makes it obvious to Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) that he has feelings for Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart).

His best mate, Brody, and Maxine encourage him to make a big romantic gesture for Liberty, but how will Liberty react?

Meanwhile Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) who recently made his shock re-appearance in Hollyoaks after everyone believed he had died years ago in a jet-ski accident, has a business proposition for The Hutch.

Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) wants her other half Darren Osbourne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) to give Kurt’s meal plan idea a go and Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) wonders whether, if the business is a success, it will help him win back his estranged wife Diane (Alex Fletcher).

Elsewhere, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) wants her son Mitchell (Imran Adams) and his new husband Scott (Ross Adams) to move into the flat with her, her other son Toby (Bobby Faroe) and her father Walter (Trevor A Toussant).

Walter immediately objects but Martine tells her dad that if that’s his attitude he can find somewhere else to live!

Plus it looks as if Cher Winters (Bethany Hare) is the next target for the McQueen’s mystery blackmailer when she finds a token from the blackmailer in her handbag.

Meanwhile there are dramatic scenes when the episode ends with a look ahead to two days later and a tragic car accident in which a body is seen lying lifeless infront of the vehicle.

Who is it and what is about to unfold?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past