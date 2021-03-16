Sienna Blake wants to tell the whole world what plotting Summer Ranger has been up to!

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) can’t wait to tell everyone what Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) is REALLY like in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sienna has rumbled Summer, who was responsible for trying to shoot Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) but who instead injured Sienna who got caught in the crossfire.

Since the shooting, Summer has framed Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) for the crime, but Sienna has realised Summer is far from the innocent victim she’d have everyone believe.

Sienna decides it’s time to tell the entire village what scheming Summer has been up to and seizes an opportunity to grab a microphone and publicly reveal the truth to the local residents.

But will anyone believe Sienna, or has Summer done such a good cover-up job, everyone will take her side?

Elsewhere, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) continues to grow closer to his best friend Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) but his boyfriend PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) is not happy about it.

Jealous George is increasingly rattled about the duo’s bond, but when he is uninstalling the Osborne’s CCTV, he comes across a very juicy conversation between Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and his ex, Nancy (Jessica Fox), in which the pair of them discuss recently sleeping together.

George is stunned and quickly realises the only person Nancy has confided in about the guilty night of passion, is John Paul.

What will George do with this bombshell piece of information?

Plus, strapped-for-cash, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) feels guilty that he can’t afford to send his daughter, Leah Barnes (Ela-May Demircan ) to Trish Minniver’s (Denise Walsh) new dance school.

Ste comes up with an idea and offers to clean the hall for free after each class in return for Leah’s tuition.

Will Trish go for the idea?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.