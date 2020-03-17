Hollyoaks spoilers: The fallout continues after Liam Donovan’s terrifying siege!

There are shockwaves in Hollyoaks following Liam Donovan's terrifying revenge plan. Which villager has lost their life?

In yesterday’s episode Liam Donovan executed his twisted revenge plan to make everyone that had done him wrong, suffer. In tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) there are shockwaves sent through the village as the fallout continues.

One person lost their life during Liam’s siege at The Dog. His prisoners included Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe), James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), Grace Black (Tamara Wall) Sylver (David Tag) and John Paul (James Sutton).

Who survived the terrifying ordeal in which Liam had given Mercedes a gun and ordered her to shoot his own sister Grace?

Tonight Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) is terrified when she hears about the siege and is unable to track down Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward). What has happened to Brody?

Elsewhere Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussant) is starting to thaw over his treatment of grandson Mitchell (Imran Adams). Walter has been giving Mitchell the cold-shoulder and has practically erased him from the family after discovering he is gay and in a relationship with Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams).

Tonight, and after a talk with Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) who warns Walter not to turn his back on the ones he loves, the domineering grandfather swallows his pride and goes round to see Mitchell who is currently living with Tony and Diane.

Can Walter and Mitchell make amends and repair their tattered relationship?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4