Hollyoaks spoilers: Felix Westwood blackmails Walter!

Felix Westwood clearly has a hold over Walter Deveraux and is prepared to use it to his advantage. What secrets has Walter been hiding?

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) piles on the threats in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) and gives Walter food for thought!

Felix has only been in the village two minutes but he’s desperate to build bridges with the son he’s never known, Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) who seems to be softening towards him.

Felix recently presented a fancy car for Mitchell as a generous gift, but his son was appalled when he realised the vehicle was stolen. So when Felix comes to the hospital where junior doctor Mitchell is working, Mitchell refuses to have anything more to do with his father and is furious that he’s come to his place of work.

However Felix is not taking rejection as an option. In a big emotional showdown, he locks himself and Mitchell in a room and apologises for the past and all the bad choices he’s made, begging Mitchell to give him a second chance.

Sadly for Felix, it doesn’t look like Mitchell is going to thaw so instead Felix turns his attention to Mitchell’s grandfather Walter (Trevor A Toussant) telling him he needs to help turn Mitchell round…or else! What has Felix got on Walter and how is he able to blackmail him so easily?

Elsewhere the drama continues with Sienna who has been desperately wanting good news about her son Sebastian who’s been waiting to have a bone marrow transplant.

Plus Sid Sumner (Billy Price) is excited about his trip away with girlfriend Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) next week. Sid’s been worried that Juilet seems to have cooled towards him so some time away together could be the perfect solution.

However when Juliet hears that her mate Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) is not in a good place right now, she suggests to Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) that he and Ollie come along for the ride too! That wasn’t the couple-time Sid had in mind!

