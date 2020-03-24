Hollyoaks spoilers: SHOCK ARRIVAL! Martine’s ex, Felix Westwood shows up

There's shock all round when Felix Westwood, the ex of Martine Deveraux, turns up on her doorstep in Hollyoaks

Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) is stunned when he comes face to face with his estranged father Felix Westwood (played by comedian and actor Richard Blackwood) in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The drama unfolds when Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussant) invites his grandson Mitchell and his boyfriend Scott round for lunch.

Homophobic Walter, who has made his feelings about their romance, perfectly clear seems to want a fresh start and to bury the hatchet.

Meanwhile Toby (Bobby Gordon) and Celeste (Andrea Ali) are also invited!

However it looks like Toby and Celeste are secretly still going ahead with their plan to destroy the Deveraux family. Scheming Celeste wastes no time in sparking an argument between Walter and Mitchell and enjoys watching the fireworks between them explode!

Mitchell is just about to storm out of the house but when he opens the door there is a man standing on the doorstep. Mitchell’s jaw drops when Martine introduces the mystery stranger to Mitchell, Toby and Celeste and tells them this is their long lost dad: Felix!

Elsewhere Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) is encouraged to write a love song for Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward). However she’s caught off guard when Brody walks in and finds her practicing.

A flustered Liberty lies and pretends that she’s actually composing a song for the Eurovision Song Contest (seems unlikley as it’s been cancelled!).

When Brody suggest she showcases it on The Loveboat, and gives her the chance to perform, she’s left embarrassed when she slips up with the lyrics and it’s obvious she’s got a huge crush on Brody.

Liberty dashes from the room, humiliated, but Brody chases after her and tells her he thinks they should give their relationship a shot but the timing couldn’t be worse. Just as he’s telling her the feeling is mutual, his AWOL girlfriend Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) who’s been gone for weeks on end, suddenly re-appears! What will Sienna do next?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4