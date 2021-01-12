Trending:

Hollyoaks spoilers: Felix Westwood to turn killer son Toby into police?

Felix Westwood decides it's time to tell the police the truth about his murdering son Toby Faroe

Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) has made up his mind to give his murdering son Toby (pictured above) up to the police in today’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

When Toby turns up at his flat for his counselling session, Felix has a few things to say to him first.

Meanwhile the counselling session descends into disaster when Toby thinks the counsellor has brought a copy of The Red Door book with her. Toby explodes!

Elsewhere, Toby’s sick grandfather Walter Deveraux (Trevor A Toussant) who urgently needs a kidney donor and has been relying on Toby, doubles over in severe pain.

When Martine discovers her son has had another raging outburst she confronts him over the lies he’s been telling but she only makes things worse when Toby snaps. He proceeds to lock his mother Martine into the garage.

His sister Celeste (Andrea Ali) is horrified when she arrives on the scene and finds Toby threatening to kill their mum. Is Toby about to do his worst?

Meanwhile, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is at the end of his tether at the Nightingale’s and tells Marnie (Lysette Anthony) that her son, James (Gregory Finnegan), gave him a verbal warning for disturbing him when he was there cleaning.

Annoyed that James is undermining her authority, Marnie tricks James into admitting he’s in charge which allows Ste to issue James with a formal letter of complaint for harassment in the workplace.

Plus, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is still fuming about her mum, Trish (Denise Welch) and her boyfriend Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight) moving to the village.

Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) tells Maxine she should give her mum a chance. Will Maxine agree and build bonds with Trish or will she regret having anything to do with her?

Elsewhere, lawyer Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) is jubilant after landing a major client for the law firm but when Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) sees Sami celebrating he comes to a very WRONG conclusion which has terrible knock-on consequences.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm

 

