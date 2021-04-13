Hollyoaks spoilers: Fergus Collins has a CREEPY new plan!

Fergus Collins comes up with a way to keep a very close eye on Peri Lomax!

Dodgy businessman, Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) has a plan to spy on Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Sly Fergus, who is now the new landlord in Hollyoaks, discovers that Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is strapped for cash.

Fergus has pound signs flashing in his eyes and offers to buy the Lomax’s house from them so that he can then rent it back to them.

Ste initially turns Fergus down but Fergus isn’t going to take no for an answer and soon recruits his accomplice, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) with a plan to convince Ste to take up his offer.

Ste soon changes his mind and it’s not long before Fergus has snapped up the property.

However it seems as if he has an ulterior motive when he later installs a hidden camera in Peri’s bedroom!

Elsewhere, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) ignores his mum Sally St Claire’s (Annie Wallace) warning and decides to go house-hunting with his boyfriend George Kiss (Callum Kerr).

Sally is really worried about manipulative George who has been seen emotionally abusing and controlling John Paul.

Sally shares her concerns with Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) and asks her for her help.

Can Sally and Theresa talk John Paul round and make him see George’s true colours?

Meanwhile, after the two of them got passionate last week and confessed they still had feelings for one another, Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) confronts her ex, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) and puts him on the spot: does he want to be with her or not?

However, Felix’s girlfriend Grace Black (Tamara Wall) swoops in and insists that Felix moves in with her.

What is Felix going to do and who does his heart belong to; Martine or Grace?

Plus Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) and James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) are desperate to keep Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) on the straight and narrow and need to think up some ways to keep her occupied. What exactly do they have in mind?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm