Hollyoaks spoilers: FIGHT! Felix Westwood ATTACKS Warren Fox

Felix Westwood and Warren are at war following a flare-up at work

Tensions spill over and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) goes on the attack in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Felix and his new business partner Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) have already been arguing over who gets to take control of the garage and tonight the pair of them are at loggerheads as the rivalry between the men gets out of hand.

As the argument escalates, Warren locks Felix in a cupboard where Felix suffers a terrible flashback to when he was being abused in the children’s home where he and Warren grew up.

Warren lets Felix out of the cupboard but is alarmed by his behaviour and things soon get worse when Felix punches Warren to the ground just as Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) arrives on the scene.

As Brody, Warren and Felix discuss the demons that have haunted them all, Felix decides to tackle his issues head on and announces he’s going to get revenge on Cormac Ranger (James Gaddass) the chidren’s home carer and violent bully who abused him.

Meanwhile, after seeing Liberty (Jessamy Stoddart) so upset, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) encourages Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Brody to involve Liberty in naming their new baby daughter but will Sienna and Brody think that’s a good idea? Or will they want to keep Liberty at arm’s length?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past