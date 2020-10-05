Trending:

Hollyoaks spoilers: FIGHT! Felix Westwood ATTACKS Warren Fox

Tess Lamacraft Tess Lamacraft

Felix Westwood and Warren are at war following a flare-up at work

Tensions spill over and Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) goes on the attack in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Warren Fox in Hollyoaks

Warren Fox (pictured) and Felix have heated falling out

Felix and his new business partner Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) have already been arguing over who gets to take control of the garage and tonight the pair of them are at loggerheads as the rivalry between the men gets out of hand.

Felix Westwood and Warren Fox in Hollyoaks

There is a troubled past between Felix and Warren

As the argument escalates, Warren locks Felix in a cupboard where Felix suffers a terrible flashback to when he was being abused in the children’s home where he and Warren grew up.

Felix Westwood in Hollyoaks

Felix soon lashes out and attacks Warren

Warren lets Felix out of the cupboard but is alarmed by his behaviour and things soon get worse when Felix punches Warren to the ground just as Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) arrives on the scene.

Brody Hudson

Brody Hudson walks in to find Felix attacking Warren

As Brody, Warren and Felix discuss the demons that have haunted them all, Felix decides to tackle his issues head on and announces he’s going to get revenge on Cormac Ranger (James Gaddass) the chidren’s home carer and violent bully who abused him.

Brody Hudson, Liberty Savage and Sienna Blake

Liberty acted as a surrogate for her sister Sienna and her other-half, Damon

Meanwhile, after seeing Liberty (Jessamy Stoddart) so upset, Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) encourages Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Brody to involve Liberty in naming their new baby daughter but will Sienna and Brody think that’s a good idea? Or will they want to keep Liberty at arm’s length?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past

 

NAV BUG FIX