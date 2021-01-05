Lovers PC George Kiss and John Paul get into a fight

PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) and boyfriend John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) have a nasty fight in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The drama kicks off when the loved-up couple return from their holiday after the shock events of New Year’s Eve. However everything soon turns bad when George is told he will have to face an internal conduct review at work.

While an annoyed George storms off to prepare, John Paul is stunned to hear the latest news about Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) and serial killer Silas Blissett (Jeff Rawle).

Later on a guilty John Paul decides to seek forgiveness from Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) for stealing the precious watch that belonged to her late fiancé, Kyle Canning (Adam Rickitt), but there’s more shock in store when he discovers Nancy is the reason that his boyfriend, copper George, could lose his job.

When Nancy and George begin arguing, John Paul decides to keep quiet.

He later tries to make George feel better by suggesting they have a few drinks, however George is simmering with rage that John Paul failed to stand up for him in front of Nancy.

As George’s blood boils, the argument between the two men quickly escalates and things turn nasty!

Elsewhere Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) calls Sid Sumner (Billy Price) from prison and tells him how scared she is behind bars.

Sid’s determined that he must do something to help Juliet.

Sid comes up with the idea of getting a secretly recorded confession from terrifying drugs boss, Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) but when he shares the plan with James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan), James tells Sid he must have a death wish to want to try such a risky thing.

Meanwhile reunited husband and wife Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) and Tony (Nick Pickard) are stronger than ever together, but Diane is worried that Tony and his sister Verity (Eva O’Hara) are burying their grief about Edward (Joe McGann).

Plus Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) has written her sin in a letter saying ‘I’m sorry’, what exactly is Goldie hiding?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode