Hollyoaks spoilers: FIGHT! Warren Fox squares up to his enemy Felix

When Warren Fox and Felix Westwood come face to face, things soon turn very nasty!

Things get very heated indeed between Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) and newcomer Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

But first Felix has got Walter Deveraux, (Trevor A Toussant) to deal with. Felix has blackmailed Walter into getting Mitchell (Imran Adams) on side and winning him round.

Felix tells Walter either he does what he says and helps him out or he’ll have no hesitation in filling in Mitchell on a few home truths about the past! What guilty secrets has Walter been hiding all this time?

Panicked Walter knows he needs to act fast so he asks for Scott Drinkwell’s (Ross Adams) help. Can Mitchell’s boyfriend help Mitchell change his mind and get him to give his dad, Felix a chance?

However Felix himself has got more pressing matter to deal with when he comes face to face with his bitter enemy Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

Warren squares up to Felix and orders him to leave but Felix is going nowhere and the two men are just about to get into a nasty fight when Grace Black (Tamara Wall) steps in to intervene. Has the man-eater taken a bit of a shine to newcomer Felix?

Elsewhere Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) who’s been suffering with depression, offers to help Kyle Kelly (Adam Rickitt) plan his wedding to Nancy (Jessica Fox), Darren’s very own ex-wife!

Kyle is super-pleased when he thinks he’s completed Nancy’s long ‘to do’ list with help from Darren, however his mood plummets when he realises he’s actually missed out an entire page of instructions.

Plus Sid Sumner (Billy Price) is excited about the prospect of some time alone with girlfriend Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw), but his smile soon fades when he learns that Juliet has invited Imran Maalik (Ijaz Rana) and Ollie Morgan (Aedan Duckworth) on the trip too! Uh oh.

Plus there’s more drama involving the messy surrogate love triangle of Sienna Blake (Anna Passey), her sister Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) now heavily pregnant, and Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward). Who does Brody’s heart belong to, Sienna? Or Liberty who is carrying his child?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4