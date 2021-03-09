Ollie Morgan comes up with a plan to bring down drugs boss, Victor Brothers, once and for all. Will it work?

Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) comes up with a very dangerous plan in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Ollie is hellbent on taking down drugs boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) and has a very risky scheme up his sleeve to see the end of Victor once and for all.

Ste Hay (Kieran Richardson) is on board to help Ollie but will everything go the way they want it and could Victor soon be behind bars?

Meanwhile, there’s a shock return to the village. Who’s the sudden arrival?

Plus, caught up in the moment, former husband and wife, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) and her ex, Darren (Ashely Taylor Dawson) celebrate some good news with a kiss!

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is determined to find out who shot her.

Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) ends up doing more harm than good when she tries to throw Sienna off the scent, making Sienna’s sister Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart), suddenly very suspicious of Summer.

Plus Trish Minniver (Denise Walsh) doesn’t want her boyfriend Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight) to be involved in her ex lover, Fergus Collins’ (Robert Beck) dodgy dealings.

Will Brad back out or is he about to get caught up in something he’ll come to regret?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.