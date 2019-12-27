Hollyoaks spoilers: FINISHED! Are Cindy Cunningham and Luke over for good?

Cindy Cunningham and Luke Morgan have a heart to heart. Can they build a future together or is it all over? And Darren tells Nancy he wants her back!

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) has been giving her boyfriend Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) the silent treatment in Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm tonight (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Cindy was super-excited about their plans to move in together but was left heartbroken when Luke announced out of the blue, that the two of them should call things off and their relationship was over.

Luke took the drastic steps to call time on their romance after his shock diagnosis in which he discovered he’s suffering with a form of dementia. Not wanting Cindy to feel burdened by him, or become his carer he decided it would be kinder to call things off.

However, following yesterday’s explosive episode their good friends Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) and Cindy’s sister Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn) are determined to try and bring the two warring lovebirds back together. They set up a date for the pair at The Hutch but can Luke and Cindy be reconciled or is it all over for these two?

Meanwhile Darren is annoyed when he receives an application for a divorce from Nancy (Jessica Fox). He goes off to confront her but is interrupted by Kyle Canning (Adam Rickitt) who is back on the scene.

Later on Darren, who not so long ago secretly slept with Nancy behind Mandy’s back when the two of them were trapped underground in the collapsed tunnel, once again goes to see Nancy.

As the two of them are left alone, Darren lays his heart on the line and tells Nancy he doesn’t want a divorce…he wants her back! How will Nancy react? And has someone overheard Darren telling Nancy he’s still in love with her?

Meanwhile Sienna Blake is battling with her emotions following her shock discovery in yesterday’s episode. Plus Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) and Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner) disapprove of Juliet’s blossoming relationship with Sid Sumner (Billy Price).

Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) is fuming with Marnie and Romeo’s interfering and rather than back away from Sid she defiantly sends him a relationship request on social media. How will Sid respond and should Marnie and Romeo be worried?

