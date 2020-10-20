Liberty Savage fears the worst and calls the cops in Hollyoaks....

Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) is frantic and takes desperate action in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Liberty, who recently gave birth to baby Faith, is in a frenzy when she learns that her sister Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) and Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) have done a runner.

She decides to call the police to track the pair down.

Meanwhile Sienna’s ex, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is also appalled when he finds out what’s happened and is out for their blood!

As Sienna and Brody begin to make their getaway Sienna is torn between being with Brody and leaving her life in Chester behind following Brody’s ultimatum in yesterday’s episode.

However there is more drama when we discover who has been involved in the horror car crash that was shown in a flash-forward moment earlier in the week!

Elsewhere Romeo Nightingale (Owen Warner) throws Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) a surprise early stag do.

However, Tom is convinced Romeo’s plans are just a way of distracting himself from Cher Winters’ (Bethany Hare) latest rejection.

Is he right?

