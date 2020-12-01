Hollyoaks spoilers: There are fresh fears for Luke Morgan’s health

Luke Morgan's condition deteriorates and Cindy starts to panic

Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) fears the worst when her other half Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) displays some worrying signs in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Luke, who has been diagnosed with Pick’s disease, (a rare type of dementia), gives Cindy cause for concern when he shows some serious signs of memory loss.

Meanwhile tensions in the household run deep when Cindy and Luke find evidence that Luke’s son, Ollie (Gabriel Clark) is still taking drugs.

Luke and Cindy reach out to the teen to try and help but Ollie retaliates saying he only takes drugs to forget that his dad is dying.

Cindy reassures Ollie that Luke will be around for a long time yet but her fears for Luke’s health soon grow.

Elsewhere scheming Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) panics that his malicious secrets are about to come out following the threats by his daughter Verity (Eva O’Hara).

Edward takes drastic action to silence someone he loves and in the process frames his own son, Tony (Nick Pickard).

Meanwhile Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) is rattled when his credit card gets declined.

He wants to know when Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) is going to pay out for his and Mandy’s investment in his Slim Scran business.

Little does he realise he’s been well and truly conned by Kurt and is unlikely to ever see a penny!

Plus Jordan Price (Connor Calland) promises Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) that he’s never going to deal drugs again, but it’s not long before he’s reluctantly back working for scary drugs boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony).

Elsewhere Sylver McQueen (David Tag) surprises Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe) by moving the entire noisy, messy McQueen clan into The Dog so they can all be under one roof!

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.