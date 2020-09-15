Hollyoaks spoilers: FRIDAY FAVOURITES re-winds to 1996 where there’s drama at Lucy Benson’s birthday

It’s 1996 and Lucy Benson (Kerrie Taylor) is looking forward to celebrating her 18th birthday in Hollyoaks Favourites (See our TV Guide for full listings).

However the party looks set to be a disaster when the DJ doesn’t turn up.

Meanwhile Lucy’s little brother Ollie is in trouble with the police and Kurt (Jeremy Edwards) is trying to avoid overly keen Carol (Natalie Casey).

He’s relieved when girlfriend Ruth (Terri Dwyer) turns up and tells Carol to back off.

Kurt tries to turn Rob Hawthorne away from the party, but Lucy reveals that she invited him, leaving Kurt annoyed that Rob is preying on his little sister.

He’s right to worry when Rob and Dermot spike Lucy and Natasha’s (Shebah Ronay) drinks.

Jambo (Will Mellor) informs Lucy that the police have turned up, distracting her from having her drink, but Dermot thinks his luck is in when the effects start to take hold of Natasha. However, there’s devastating consequences when Natasha collapses.

