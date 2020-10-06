Hollyoaks spoilers FRIDAY FAVOURITES rewinds to 1996 for Tony and Julie’s wedding day!

Tony Hutchinson braces himself to tie the knot with Julie but there's drama in the church!

The drama is rewinding to 1996 in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks Favourites on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s Tony Hutchinson’s (Nick Pickard) wedding day to Julie (Julie Buckfield). Kurt (Jeremy Edwards) is trying to convince him to do a runner from the church, while Jambo (Will Mellor) makes a bet with Lewis (Ben Hull) that the wedding won’t go ahead.

Just as Tony decides to go through with it, Julie arrives, but she gets halfway down the aisle and announces that she doesn’t want to marry Tony after all. Tony, Kurt and Jambo celebrate as Julie runs out of the church!

Later, Tony uses his reception to celebrate Kurt and Ruth’s (Terri Dwyer) marriage instead, and when Ruth throws the bouquet, Dawn Cunningham (Lisa Williamson) and Jambo catch it together and kiss.

Meanwhile, chief bridesmaid Carol (Natalie Casey) asks Tony for a dance.

Elsewhere Dawn is relying on Jude (Davinia Taylor) to be at the family home to look after their mum so she can have fun with Jambo. However, Jude is at her own flat and accidentally knocks over a candle, setting the place on fire and finding herself trapped inside! Will anyone hear her cries for help?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past