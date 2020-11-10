Hollyoaks spoilers: Friday Favourites rewinds to 1999 when Sol is released from prison!

Sol Patrick is out of jail as Friday Favourites rewinds to 1999...

In tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks Friday Favourites on E4 at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) it’s 1999.

The Patrick family welcome Sol Patrick (Paul Danan) home when he’s released from prison.

Meanwhile Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) is furious when Finn (James Redmond) parks his bus in The Dog carpark.

Elsewhere Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) has a meltdown when he’s put out of business by a rival video shop.

Plus, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) accuses her boyfriend Sean Tate (Daniel Pape) of not looking after daughter Holly properly.

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.