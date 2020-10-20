Trending:

Hollyoaks spoilers FRIDAY FAVOURITES rewinds to 2006 and Amy Barnes is pregnant

Tess Lamacraft Tess Lamacraft

A scared Amy Barnes plans to have a termination....

In tonight’s special Friday Favourites episode on at 6.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings), the action rewinds to 2006.

School girl Amy Barnes (Ashley Slanina-Davies) is pregnant but plans to have a termination.

She is relying on support from her best friend Michaela McQueen who is meant to go with her but as the clock ticks, Michaela is nowhere to be seen.

Friday Favourites

Mercedes McQueen (pictured) clashes with her sister

Friday Favourites Jacqui McQueen

Jacqui McQueen’s out of jail

Meanwhile Jacqui McQueen (Claire Cooper) is out of prison but she doesn’t waste any time in winding up her sister Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe).

Friday Favourites

Justin is upset by Nancy, Becca and Foz

Friday Favourites

Plus Justin (Chris Fountain) flies off the handle when he thinks Becca (Ali Bastian), Nancy (Jessica Fox) and Foz (Benjamin Hart) are belittling him.

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past .

