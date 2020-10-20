A scared Amy Barnes plans to have a termination....

In tonight’s special Friday Favourites episode on at 6.30pm (see our TV Guide for full listings), the action rewinds to 2006.

School girl Amy Barnes (Ashley Slanina-Davies) is pregnant but plans to have a termination.

She is relying on support from her best friend Michaela McQueen who is meant to go with her but as the clock ticks, Michaela is nowhere to be seen.

Meanwhile Jacqui McQueen (Claire Cooper) is out of prison but she doesn’t waste any time in winding up her sister Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe).

Plus Justin (Chris Fountain) flies off the handle when he thinks Becca (Ali Bastian), Nancy (Jessica Fox) and Foz (Benjamin Hart) are belittling him.

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past .