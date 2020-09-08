Hollyoaks spoilers FRIDAY FAVOURITES rewinds to 2003 where Debbie Dean and Dan are at breaking point

Debbie Dean and her sister Steph clash over Dan

In tonight’s Friday Favourites on Hollyoaks (See our TV Guide for full listings) we’re rewinding to 2003.

Debbie Dean (Jodi Albert) and Dan Hunter are at breaking point. Debbie is annoyed that little sister, Steph (Carley Stenson) seems to be making a move on her man.

Elsewhere Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) lectures Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn) about running a restaurant when she gives Sally Hunter food poisoning. However, after an argument, Tony gets all hot and bothered when Mandy talks business to him and things take a passionate turn when their working relationship moves out of the friend-zone!

Meanwhile Ellie is scared of husband Toby Mills after finding out that he attacked Steph. Toby plans a romantic meal and explains why he did it and reveals that Steph isn’t the first woman he’s hurt.

Plus Becca (Ali Bastian) is struggling to assert her authority at school but may have gone too far when bad-boy Josh plays up in class.

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past