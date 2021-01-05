Hollyoaks spoilers Friday Favourites: Killer Will Savage to murder again?

Killer Will Savage lures his family to a deserted country house

In tonight’s Friday Favourites episode of Hollyoaks on E4 at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), the drama rewinds to 2013.

The net is starting to close in on killer Will Savage (James Atherton) when he lures his entire family to his mother’s old country house with sinister intentions!

What he’s unaware of though, is that Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is using the same house to hold teenage Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) hostage.

When Sienna discovers Will’s wicked intentions, she tries to ward him off with a shotgun. Unfortunately, Will quickly turns the tables on her.

Dodger tries to intervene as the situation escalates but who will escape and is Will about to do his worst?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode