Hollyoaks spoilers: Friday Favourites rewinds to 1998 when Mandy goes missing!

There are fears for Mandy Richardson when she suddenly goes missing...

It’s 1998 in tonight’s Friday Favourites on E4 at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) and there is drama when Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) goes missing.

Mandy’s boyfriend Sol Patrick (Paul Danan) is questioned by the police, but he knows she’s left because of her abusive dad.

Meanwhile, Jude Cunningham (Davinia Taylor) is selling illegal booze behind the bar hoping to make a quick buck, and Carol Groves (Natalie Casey) feels like she’s stuck in a rut.

Elsewhere, Lucy Benson (Kerrie Taylor) is feeling pushed out of the family business when her brother Kurt (Jeremy Edwards) seems to be getting all the golden opportunities.

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.