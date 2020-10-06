Hollyoaks spoilers: FRIDAY FAVOURITES rewinds to 2000 when Ben Davies arrives in Chester!

Newcomer Ben Davies has all eyes on him when he turns up in Chester for the first time

It’s the year 2000 in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks’ Friday Favourites and Ben Davies (Marcus Patric) causes quite a stir when he arrives in Chester for the first time.

Ben immediately catches the eyes of sisters Cindy (Stephanie Waring) and Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn) who very much like the look of the newcomer.

Meanwhile, Lewis Richardson (Ben Hull) and Finn (James Redmond) are preparing to open their new club, The Loft. But Finn is distracted by moving Tony’s mum in to live with him.

Elsewhere, rape survivor, Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) is furious when his 14-year-old sister, Zara (Kelly Greenwood) lies about sleeping with student, Paul.

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past