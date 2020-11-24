Hollyoaks spoilers: Friday Favourites rewinds to a double wedding in 2005

It’s 2005 in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks’ Friday Favourites on E4 at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The villagers are celebrating with a Hollyoaks double wedding as Jack Osborne (Jimmy McKenna) prepares to marry Frankie (Helen Pearson), while Becca Hayton (Ali Bastian) and Jake Dean (Kevin Sacre) are also getting ready to tie the knot.

However, teacher Becca is having doubts, especially when her student, Justin Burton (Chris Fountain), tells her he loves her.

Meanwhile, Lisa Hunter (Gemma Atkinson)’s mum fears she’ll self-harm again when she has boyfriend trouble, and Steph (Carley Stenson) and Debbie Dean (Jodi Albert) get loose lipped after some pre-wedding fizz.

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.