Hollyoaks spoilers FRIDAY FAVOURITES rewinds to 2003 where there’s drama at Izzy Davies’ hen do

Izzy Davies is distraught when her hen do at a posh spa ends in disaster

Hollyoaks rewinds to 2003 for this week’s Friday Favourites, (See our TV Guide for full listings), where there’s drama at Izzy Davies hen night.

Izzy (Elize du Toit) is getting ready to enjoy a lavish hen do before she marries Ben Davies (Marcus Patrick).

She’s invited Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn), Becca (Ali Bastian) and Chloe (Mikyla Dodd) to a posh spa but they feel a bit out of their depth.

When all Izzy wants to do is be pampered, the girls decide to make their own fun.

However, a drunken argument erupts. A horrified Izzy ends up getting pushed into the pool and it’s not long before all the girls are told to pack their bags and are evicted from the spa.

Elsewhere Darren Osbourne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) tries to bring Max and OB back together after a fall out.

He secretly invites them both on a fishing trip but his plan doesn’t work when all the boys do is bicker.

Plus the students are hosting a protest to save their swimming pool. Mel Burton (Cassie Powney) is irritated when the developer wins everyone round with a promise of a new leisure centre.

Meanwhile Dan Hunter (Andrew McNair) is in prison for killing Toby Mills.

His mum, Sally (Katherine Dow Blyton who currently plays vicar Harriet Finch in Emmerdale) supports him as he goes to court.

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past