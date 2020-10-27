Hollyoaks spoilers FRIDAY FAVOURITES rewinds to 2005 when Mandy flies to Rome to win back Tony

Mandy Richardson jets to Rome to try and make up with boyfriend Tony Hutchinson
In this week’s Friday Favourites the drama rewinds to 2005 in Hollyoaks on E4 at 7pm, (See our TV Guide for full listings).
Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) has landed in Rome to find Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) after she broke his heart. She frantically searches the city but when she tracks him down, can she win him back?
Elsewhere Jack Osbourne (Jimmy McKenna) is furious when some money goes missing after his son Darren Osbourne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) held a lock- in at the pub with Russ Owen (Stuart Manning), Ben Davies (Marcus Patric) and Louise Summers (Roxanne McKee).
Plus Lee Hunter (Alex Carter) and Bombhead (Lee Otway) are on a road trip where Bombhead falls in love.
Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.