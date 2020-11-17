Friday Favourites rewinds to 2007 in Hollyoaks tonight on E4 at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Calvin Valentine (Ricky Whittle) is worried for his brother, Sonny, after he was caught on CCTV doing Warren Fox’s (Jamie Lomas) dirty work for him.

Meanwhile Max Cunningham (Matt Littler) has severed all ties with Claire Devine (Gemma Bissix) while she tells Warren that she’s the new owner of The Loft.

Jacqui McQueen (Claire Cooper) and Becca Dean (Ali Bastian) are in prison, but Becca has a new cellmate…

Plus, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is trying to come to terms with his sexuality. When the teens go to the school dance, he and Craig Dean (Guy Burnet) share a drunken first kiss, but they’re seen by John Paul’s girlfriend, Hannah (Emma Rigby).

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.