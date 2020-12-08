Hollyoaks spoilers: Friday Favourites rewinds to Christmas Day 2012

There's plenty of drama as the McQueen family celebrates Christmas in 2012

This week’s Friday Favourites on at 7pm on E4 (See our TV Guide for full listings) rewinds to 2012 and Christmas Day at the McQueens’.

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) surprises the family with an unexpected return, but is he being truthful about why he’s come home?

Meanwhile, Jacqui McQueen(Claire Cooper) has found out that Sinead O’Connor (Stephanie Davis) slept with her husband, Rhys (Andy Moss) before his death but wants her family to have the perfect day.

However, she’s stunned to discover a mystery baby has been abandoned in their outdoor nativity scene.

Meanwhile, Carmel (Gemma Merna) is furious and embarrassed after finding out that Nana (Diane Langton) paid Barney Harper-McBride (Tom Scurr) to go on a date with her, and Dr Browning (Joseph Thompson) has a sparkly surprise lined up for Mercedes (Jennifer Metcalfe).

Later, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) pays the price when Jacqui makes another heart-breaking discovery.

