Hollyoaks spoilers: Friday Favourites sees Warren Fox arrive in Chester

Hollyoaks Favourites rewinds to 2006 when Warren Fox shows up in the village for the very first time

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) is seen making his Hollyoaks debut in Friday Favourites this week on E4 at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The soap rewinds to 2006 when Warren, who has history with Louise Summers (Roxanne McKee) and unfinished business with her husband, Sean Kennedy (Matthew Jay Lewis), turns up in Chester.

Meanwhile, Clare Devine (Gemma Bissix) tries to protect her secrets when little Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) overhears her talking with Sean.

Plus Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is devastated after Mandy Richardson’s (Sarah Jayne Dunne) departure and Rhys Ashworth (Andrew Moss) is starting to feel embarrassed by his younger girlfriend, Sarah Barnes (Loui Batley).

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4. On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.