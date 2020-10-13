Hollyoaks spoilers FRIDAY FAVOURITES shows FIRST EVER 1995 episode!

Hollyoaks Favourites rewinds to 1995 and the original Hollyoaks episode first broadcast on October 23 twenty five years ago!

In tonight’s Hollyoaks Friday Favourites on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) viewers have the chance to watch the FIRST EVER episode of the Channel 4 soap featuring Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard who is still going strong as Tony), Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) and Jambo (Will Mellor).

Twenty-five years ago an exploding car and a police chase welcomed us into the world of the Chester suburb where heartthrob, Kurt had been chasing after Natasha Anderson (Shebah Ronay) for weeks – quite literally on the back of his iconic motorbike.

With best friends Tony and Jambo by his side, Kurt manages to get into Natasha’s friend’s party, but ends up racing to the girls’ rescue.

Natasha agrees to let Kurt walk her home to The Dog in the Pond, but will he get his goodnight kiss?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.