Hollyoaks spoilers FRIDAY FAVOURITES shows FIRST EVER 1995 episode!

Hollyoaks Favourites rewinds to 1995 and the original Hollyoaks episode first broadcast on October 23 twenty five years ago!

In  tonight’s Hollyoaks Friday Favourites on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) viewers have the chance to watch the FIRST EVER episode of the Channel 4 soap featuring Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard who is still going strong as Tony), Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards) and Jambo (Will Mellor).

Tony Hutchinson in Hollyoaks

Tony Hutchinson played by Nick Pickard is the soap’s longest-running character

Twenty-five years ago an exploding car and a police chase welcomed us into the world of the Chester suburb where heartthrob, Kurt had been chasing after Natasha Anderson (Shebah Ronay) for weeks – quite literally on the back of his iconic motorbike.

Jeremy Edwards

Tony was floored when Kurt recently returned to Hollyoaks after everyone thought he’d been killed years ago in a jet-ski accident

With best friends Tony and Jambo by his side, Kurt manages to get into Natasha’s friend’s party, but ends up racing to the girls’ rescue.

first ever episode of Hollyoaks

HOLLYOAKS THE CLASS OF 1995 (L-R) Natasha Anderson (Shebah Ronay), Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard), Jambo Bolton (Will Mellor), Dawn Cunningham (Lisa Williamson), Maddie Parker (Yasmin Bannerman), Louise Taylor (Brett O’Brien) and Kurt Benson (Jeremy Edwards)

Natasha agrees to let Kurt walk her home to The Dog in the Pond, but will he get his goodnight kiss?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ is shown on E4 at 7pm featuring a re-run of a classic episode.

