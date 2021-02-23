Hollyoaks spoilers: GOTCHA! Sid Sumner gets a SECRET confession from evil Victor!

Sid Sumner manages to secretly record a confession from drugs boss Victor, but has Victor rumbled him?

Sid Sumner (Billy Price) puts his plan into action to extract a confession from evil drugs boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings). But will his sneaky ploy work?

Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) is worried about Sid and thinks the plan that lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) has masterminded is far too dangerous.

Howevever Sid is determined to go ahead with it.

Sid drops off some cash for Victor and hits the jackpot when Victor tells him to wait in the car while he’s on the phone.

A scared and shaky Sid seizes the opportunity to plant a recording device in the car’s glove box.

However, Sid is caught in the act by Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) who is on the hunt for drugs.

Sid is desperate to get rid of Ollie and promises to give him drugs later if he leaves immediately.

Ollie agrees and Sid can’t believe his luck when he gets the confession he needs from Victor. However, Victor later finds out he’s been betrayed! Uh oh. Is Sid now in deadly danger?

Elsewhere, George Kiss (Callum Kerr) has planned a grand romantic gesture for his boyfriend John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) but John Paul’s mum, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) is certain George is about to propose and ruins everything by angering George!

Plus, Trish Minniver (Denise Walsh) is preparing to open her dance school at Salon De Thé but owner Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) is appalled by a life-sized cut-out of Trish that’s now in the building and Trish’s general attitude.

As an argument quickly escalates between Trish and Marnie, Marnie tells Trish she is no longer allowing her to use the venue for her classes.

How will Trish try and make things right?

