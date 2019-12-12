Hollyoaks spoilers: GUILTY? What is Diane Hutchinson hiding?

Diane Hutchinson is scared when police reveal they're tracing some blood found at the crime scene of Mercedes' shooting. Why is Diane so jittery?

Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is feeling the heat when more clues about the night of Mercedes McQueen’s shooting come to light in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Diane, had every reason to want revenge on Mercedes after discovering it was her who pinned the blame for the horror car crash involving Grace, on her step-son Harry Thompson who was later found dead.

Sylver McQueen (David Tag) has already been arrested for the shooting but viewers know that Mercedes is lying about him being the guilty culprit.

Tonight Mercedes begins to worry that she should change her statement to the police. Meanwhile, when Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) visit Sylver in prison, Sami reveals that they are waiting on the lab report from some blood that was left on The Loft door on the night of the shooting.

Sylver is adamant there is absolutely no way the blood can be his but Diane looks rattled when Grace mentions the blood sample to Mercedes. What exactly is she hiding and could it be hers?

Elsewhere Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy) and Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) are still excited about their new neighbours, music producer Toby and his partner, modelling agent Celeste, who have recently moved in.

Toby has said he can help Luke re-brand the salon and when Jesse asks what plans he’s got in mind, Toby reveals that a very well-known model friend of his could be Jesse’s next client.

Jesse is super- excited and can’t help teasing the news online, so when Toby later tells him he needs to be very discrete, Jesse’s in a panic! Has he already got on the wrong side of Toby by blabbing and blown it?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4