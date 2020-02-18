Hollyoaks spoilers: GUILTY! James Nightingale struggles to hold it together

James Nightingale blames himself for Jesse's death and is starting to crack as Jesse's funeral looms. Is he about to blab?

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) has been in a terrible state ever since he and Grace Black (Tamara Wall) shot Mercedes McQueen.

In tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) he’s blind-sided when Courtney (Amy Conachan) asks if he’ll be coming to Jesse Donovan’s funeral the next day.

James blames himself for Jesse’s death as it was the revelation that he and Grace shot Mercedes that pushed Jesse over the edge.

Jesse was seen knocking back drink after drink on his wedding day and tragically later died from alcohol poisoning.

Overwhelmed with guilt, James turns to Grace and tells her he doesn’t think he’ll be able to hold it together at the funeral and it’s best if he stays away.

Meanwhile Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner) is on board following Marnie’s recent suggestion that he and Juliet (Niamh Blackshaw) change their surname to Nightingale. However Juliet is not so keen on the idea. Seeing how much it would mean to James, John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) steps in to try and convince her. Will Juliet be persuaded?

Elsewhere Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) is giddy with excitement about her potential new clients at the relaunch of Donovan’s salon. She’s pleased that she’ll be able to pay back Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGwoan) legitimately but he soon piles on the guilt by talking about his brother Jesse’s funeral.

It’s clear he still blames Maxine for Jesse’s death and he’s going to secretly make her suffer! What punishment has Liam got lined up next for Maxine?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4