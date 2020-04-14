Hollyoaks spoilers: GUILTY! Marnie Nightingale confronts Juliet Quinn

Marnie Nightingale is shocked when she finds a huge sum of money hidden in Juliet Quinn's bag. How will Juliet explain the cash?

Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) becomes hugely suspicious of Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Marnie and her son James (Gregory Finnegan) have discovered the bag that contains a vast amount of cash following Juliet’s trip to the seaside and they want to know where all the loot has suddenly come from.

The pair are certain that Sid Sumner (Billy Price) is to blame and they waste no time in dragging Juliet over to the Lomax household to confront Sid and get to the bottom of what’s going on. What will Sid’s explanation be?

Meanwhile drug dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland) is worried that Marnie has rumbled what’s going on and threatens Juliet, telling the scared teen she needs to act now and shut Marnie down before things escalate. What will Juliet do to get Marnie off her back?

Elsewhere Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is worried about her fiancé Kyle Kelly (Adam Rickitt) who has been increasingly preoccupied and keeps going AWOL.

Kyle tries to appease Nancy and apologises for ditching Nancy her with his dull parents Mark (Chris Quinten) and Carole (Diana Weston). However he’s increasingly worried about Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor Dawson) who has been suffering with depression and having suicidal thoughts.

Kyle sneaks off to check up on Darren and is relieved to find him at home with his partner Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn) but Kyle becomes worried again when Darren confides in him that he still hasn’t contacted a therapist like Kyle suggested.

Kyle decides to invite Mandy and Darren round for lunch to keep Darren occupied which doesn’t go down well with his other half Nancy.

Plus Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) gets all glammed up to go and see her ex, Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood). Her father Walter (Trevor A Toussaint) tells her not to give in to the temptation of charmer Felix and advises her to stay strong. But when Felix and Martine catch up and are getting on well just like old times, will Felix be too tempting for Martine to resist?

Meanwhile Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy), his son Ollie (Aedan Duckworth) and Ollie’s mate Imran (Ijaz Rana) go for a kick-about. A sad Ollie is desperate to take his mind off baby Thierry who he gave up for adoption, but however hard he tries to distract himself, nothing is working. Can Ollie find a way through his emotional pain?

In the wake of the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.