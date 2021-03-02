Hollyoaks spoilers: GUILTY! The net is closing in on Mandy Richardson and her killer daughter

It looks as if Mandy Richardson and daughter Ella can no longer hide behind their killer cover-up

Mandy Richardson (Sarah Jayne Dunn) is still desperately trying to protect her daughter but is her world about to fall apart in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings)?

Mandy has done everything she can to stop the terrible truth about her little girl, Ella (Erin Palmer) coming out.

Ella was responsible for accidentally killing drug dealer Jordan Price (Connor Calland) but has let her good friend Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) take the blame for the crime.

However Charlie’s mum Nancy (Jessica Fox) is on the case after overhearing an incriminating conversation earlier in the week, between Mandy and her ex, Luke Morgan, the father of Ella.

With the net closing in on Mandy and Ella, is it only a matter of time now before everyone knows that it was Ella, NOT Charlie, who killed Jordan?

Elsewhere, Sylver McQueen (David Tag) realises his daughter Cher Winters (Bethannie Hare) is feeling left out.

He wants to make Cher feel more accepted and surprises her by suggesting she changes her surname to McQueen to make her feel officially more part of the family.

How will his idea go down with Cher who has becoming increasingly jealous of her dad’s wife, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe)?

Plus Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) puts his girlfriend Liberty Savage’s (Jessamy Stoddart) name forward to play at Mandy and Darren’s (Ashley Taylor Dawson) wedding.

However when Liberty auditions for Darren, things are awkward when Liberty’s nerves get the better of her.

Will Darren give singer Liberty the benefit of the doubt and agree to let her be part of his and Mandy’s Big Day?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm