Hollyoaks spoilers: GUILTY SECRET Grace Black tells James to keep his mouth shut!

Hot on the heels of yesterday’s shock Hollyoaks episode, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) has a warning for James Nightingale.

In tonight’s episode at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) she tells James that no-one must EVER know the truth about them shooting Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe). Meanwhile there is more news about Jesse Donovan (Luke Jerdy).

Elsewhere Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan) was taken aback when her son Mitchell (Imran Adams) finally opened up to her and told her he was gay. In tonight’s episode, Martine wants to support her son and tells him that life is too short to waste time and he should go for what he wants and whatever makes him happy. Will Mitchell follow his mum’s advice?

Meanwhile Mitchell’s ex, Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) has moved on and decides it’s time to tell Mitchell that he is now in a relationship with Sami Maalik’s half brother, Azim Desai (Nav Sidhu). Mitchell recently saw the two men kissing and had a pop at Scott telling him he was only using Azim to try and make him jealous. How will he handle the news when Scott tells him he and Azim are serious about eachother?

Plus John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) steps in to help head teacher Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) at Hollyoaks High and is pleased to be back in his old teaching environment.

John Paul ends up taking a lesson with Juliet Quinn (Niamh Blackshaw) but it’s awkward when James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) turns up to take Juliet for lunch and Juliet makes the connection that her new teacher is ‘the famous John Paul’ who James once enjoyed a passionate relationship with and even proposed to.

Elsewhere Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) offers to treat his ex, Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) to some lunch and despite everything she’s put him through, is determined to put a smile back on her face. Can these two enjoy a fresh start together?

