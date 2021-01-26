Hollyoaks spoilers: Guilty Theresa McQueen has a BIG decision to make

Theresa McQueen has already betrayed her family but is she about to go one step further?

Theresa McQueen has got a big dilemma weighing heavily on her in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Theresa, who worked alongside Seth Costello (Miles Higson) to blackmail her family, the McQueens, and forced them to part with thousands of pounds of cash, is put on the spot by her partner-in-crime, Seth.

Seth is leaving the country today and getting out of Chester and asks Theresa if she’s coming with him as planned. However Theresa wants to know where he has hidden all the McQueen’s loot first.

Seth gives Theresa one of two keys to the safety deposit box but there’s drama when the key ends up in Goldie McQueen’s (Chelsee Healey) possession due to a handbag mix up. When Seth finds out what’s happened he’s fuming and shows his true colours in order to fix the mess Theresa has got them into.

Elsewhere head teacher, Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) is worried about Juliet Nightingale’s (Niamh Blackshaw) education and asks John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) to set up a meeting with the Nightingales to talk about it.

However John Paul wants to avoid his ex, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) for the sake of his relationship with jealous George Kiss (Callum Kerr).

But, it looks like there’s already a spanner in the works with his romance with the copper when George’s ex, Dean Vickers (Paul Sloss) shows up again and is more determined than ever that he wants George back.

Plus, Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) was recently seen sneakily taking a photo of Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) kissing her ex, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) behind Brody Hudson’s (Adam Woodward) back.

The photo is currently at the flat that Sienna shares with her fiancé Brody and is like a ticking time bomb!

Summer’s allies, Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and Warren who wants Sienna back, are pushing Summer to carry out her plan to expose the affair. Will Summer, who has enjoyed a fling with Brody, go through with it?

Plus, Sid Sumner (Billy Price) is on a mission to ensnare scary drugs boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) and get justice for his close friend Juliet who was arrested and imprisoned for drug-dealing. However, Victor is still pulling Sid’s strings and wants him to get his hands dirty to prove his loyalty. What will Sid do?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.