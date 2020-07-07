Hollyoaks spoilers: Heartbreak as Kyle Kelly’s funeral gets underway

The mood is sombre in Hollyoaks as friends and family gather for the funeral of Kyle Kelly

It’s a very sad day in Hollyoaks when friends and family say a final farewell to Kyle Kelly as his funeral gets underway.

In tonight’s episode on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) everyone is gathered to pay their respects. James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) comforts Kyle’s devastated fiancée Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) while Brooke Hathaway (Talia Grant) is worried about the tribute she’s written especially for Kyle.

When Brooke panics, Nancy agrees to read the tribute for her but Brooke’s words about honesty hit home and Nancy urges anyone who is keeping a painful secret to share their fears.

Will Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson), who recently confided in Nancy that he has been feeling suicidal, finally tell his partner Mandy just how bad things have got for him?

Elsewhere Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) has got some unfinished business to attend to. He breaks into Toby and Celeste’s flat to catch his nemesis Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) off guard. What will happen when childhood enemies Felix and Warren come face to face?

Meanwhile Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) returns from his trip but is devastated when Diane breaks the news about Kyle’s death. Scott opens up and talks about his own battle with depression and how he could only cope by taking one day at a time.

Plus Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji) is over the moon when Grace Black (Tamara Wall) offers her a job at The Loft. On Lisa’s very first shift, Grace opens a bottle of champagne to celebrate. Could this be the start of an exciting new chapter for Lisa?

Due to the coronavirus crisis and suspension of filming, Hollyoaks is currently only screening two new episodes a week being shown on Mondays and Tuesdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays ‘Hollyoaks Favourites’ will be shown at 7pm on E4 featuring reruns of classic episodes from the past.