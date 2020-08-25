Hollyoaks spoilers: Heartbreak as Kyle Kelly’s funeral gets underway

It's the day of Kyle Kelly's funeral and emotions are running high

It’s a very sad day in Hollyoaks in tonight’s recap episode first shown in July, as friends and family say a final farewell to Kyle Kelly as his funeral gets underway (See our TV Guide for full listings)

Everyone is gathered to pay their respects. James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) comforts Kyle’s devastated fiancée Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) while Brooke Hathaway is worried about the tribute she’s written especially for Kyle.

When Brooke panics, Nancy agrees to read the tribute for her but Brooke’s words about honesty hit home and Nancy urges anyone who is keeping a painful secret to share their fears while looking directly at Darren. Will Darren, who recently confided in Nancy that he has been feeling suicidal, finally tell his partner Mandy just how bad things have got for him?

Elsewhere Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) has got some unfinished business to attend to. He breaks into Toby and Celeste’s flat to catch his nemesis Felix Westwood (Richard Blackwood) off guard. What will happen when childhood enemies Felix and Warren come face to face?

Meanwhile Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) returns from his trip but is shattered when Diane breaks the news about Kyle’s death. Scott opens up and talks about his own battle with depression and how he could only cope by taking one day at a time.

Plus Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji) is over the moon when Grace Black (Tamara Wall) offers her a job at The Loft. On her very first shift, Grace opens a bottle of champagne to celebrate. Is this an exciting new start for Lisa?

This episode was first shown in July. New episodes of Hollyoaks will begin from Sept 7th on Channel 4 at 6.30pm