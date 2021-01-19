Hollyoaks spoilers: HEARTBREAK for Sid Sumner at Jordan’s funeral

Hollyoaks spoilers - Sid Sumner is left devastated by Jordan's funeral and Ollie Morgan makes a terrible decision that puts everyone in danger....

Sid Sumner (Billy Price) is heartbroken at his cousin Jordan Price’s (Connor Calland) funeral in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Jordan was killed by schoolgirl Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) during a frantic struggle when Ella lashed out with a knife, however it’s Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) who has taken the fall for the killer crime.

Tonight, Sid and Peri Lomax (Ruby O’Donnell) go to drug dealer Jordan’s funeral but Sid, who has always looked up to Jordan and treated him as an older brother, is devastated that the service wasn’t what his cousin deserved.

When he and Peri get back from the service, an upset Sid reads out the eulogy he’d intended to give at the funeral but he’s left furious when drug addict, Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) turns up and starts asking for alternative dealers’ numbers now that Jordan is no more.

Things soon get even worse when Ollie, who feels like he’s been let down by his dad Luke (Gary Lucy) again, takes desperate action which brings drugs boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony) back into Chester.

Elsewhere, Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) has set up a stall selling some of her clothes and Nana McQueen (Diane Langton) offers to help out.

However, Nana soon realises that they’re not Goldie’s belongings at all. The fashion items all belong to Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) and Goldie is flogging them as payback for Theresa blackmailing the McQueens.

Meanwhile, Ste Hay (Kieron Richardson) has been chatting to Sacha online all night thinking that she can help with Juliet Nightingale’s (Niamh Blackshaw) court case and give a statement to the police revealing how Juliet was groomed.

Ste and lawyer James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) are optimistic that Sacha will provide vital evidence and are waiting for her to show up. However, when there’s no sign of Sacha arriving any time soon, the pair start to worry that she may not be coming at all. Without Sacha’s much-needed help, will Juliet be left to languish in jail?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm