Hollyoaks spoilers: HELP ME! Sami Maalik turns to Scott for urgent help!

Sami Maalik is cracking under the strain Verity is putting him under. He turns to Scott for help but will Scott be able to solve the problem?

Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) is exhausted with his other half, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) and turns to Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) for assistance, in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Verity is still trying to get pregnant but her lawyer boyfriend, Sami, can’t take any more passion and asks for Scott’s help to try and cool her off!

Later on Verity is torn when she receives a dream job offer in New York! Will she stay or will she go?

Meanwhile, the consequences of Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clark) and Sid Sumner’s (Billy Price) actions, resonate around the village.

Addict Ollie is desperate to get his hands on more drugs, but when he gets a message from his father Luke (Gary Lucy) asking him to come home so he can help him get clean, which path with Ollie take?

Will he choose drugs over family?

Plus, Brad King (Tom Benedict Knight) tries to bring his partner Trish (Denise Walsh) and her daughter Maxine Minniver (Nikki Sanderson) back together.

The pair had an angry falling out in yesterday’s episode over the future of Trish’s dance school business. Can Maxine and Trish settle their differences?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.