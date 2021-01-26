Trending:

Hollyoaks spoilers: HORRIFIED! John Paul McQueen is mortified by his drunken antics!

Tess Lamacraft Tess Lamacraft

John Paul McQueen bitterly regrets his drunken call to boyfriend PC George Kiss. Can he redeem himself?

John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) is mortified in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) when he finds out about the drunken call he made.

When his boyfriend PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) plays him the embarrassing voicemail he left on his phone, John Paul is squirming. However, his problems soon get worse when Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) reveals that George’s ex, Dean Vickers (Paul Sloss) has set up camp in the carpark of The Dog and is not budging until he’s spoken to George.

Dean Vickers in Hollyoaks week 5

Dean Vickers wants George back and is determined to win him round

George tries to reason with Dean and makes it clear that he’s with John Paul now and has moved on, but it’s George’s turn to feel jealous when he spots John Paul deep in conversation with his ex, James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan).

John Paul and James Nightingale in Hollyoaks

John Paul McQueen and James Nightingale have history

Later on, manipulative George puts on a big performance of playing the victim in front of the McQueens and when he runs into Dean he suddenly comes up with the perfect ruse to get back at John Paul. What exactly is he plotting?

Toby Faroe and Doctor Ley in Hollyoaks week 5

Toby Faroe is being kept against his will by author Dr Ley who used him for her experiment when he was a child

Elsewhere, Dr Ley is still holding Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) prisoner in The Loft with the intention of dredging up his past and making him snap for the second book she has planned.

Damon Kinsella and Summer Ranger in Hollyoaks week 5

Summer Ranger, pictured with Brody’s best mate, Damon Kinsella,  is stirring up a lot of trouble for Sienna

Plus, Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) who took an incriminating photo of Sienna kissing Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), continues to become between Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) and Sienna Blake (Anna Passey).

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.

NAV BUG FIX