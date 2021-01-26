Hollyoaks spoilers: HORROR as Cleo McQueen discovers what’s happened to Toby!

Cleo McQueen is appalled when she sees that Toby Faroe is being kept in a makeshift prison! Can she help him escape?

Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) is horrified in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) when she discovers Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon) is being kept prisoner!

Yesterday Cleo’s suspicions about Toby’s whereabouts grew when she realised his sister Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) had been lying to her and later let slip that Toby was being treated by a mysterious Dr Ley.

Cleo did some digging online and quickly discovered that Dr Ley had conducted a psychological experiment on the triplets, who she adopted when they were tiny babies, ‘The Red Door Experiment’ raising Celeste with nurture and Toby by nature, refusing to allow him to leave the room with the red door.

When Cleo sees Dr Ley outside The Loft, she swipes Celeste’s keys and is horrified to let herself in and see a childlike Toby in the makeshift prison that Dr Ley has set up.

Cleo begs Toby to leave and tries to reassure him that there are people who care deeply for him, like her.

Meanwhile Celeste continues to think that her sibling Toby is in safe hands with Dr Ley, not realising just what damage is being done!

Elsewhere, Courtney Campbell (Amy Conachan) warns John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) what Dean Vickers (Paul Sloss) said about his ex, PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) and how he ruined his life with his manipulative behaviour.

However, George overhears the conversation between Courtney and John Paul and quickly thinks of a way to silence Courtney.

Plus, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) returns to work after compassionate leave, but when she walks out on a class full of students to take a phone call about her son Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan), who’s currently in prison wrongly charged with Jordan Price’s murder, she worries that head-teacher Sally St Claire (Annie Wallace) is going to fire her.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm.