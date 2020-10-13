The McQueens are disturbed to see a talking doll planted in The Dog which contains blackmail demands!

There are unsettling scenes for the McQueen family when they’re held to ransom by a terrifying toy in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

The drama begins when Nana McQueen calls for help.

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and Theresa McQueen (Jorgie Porter) race to The Dog to find a macabre doll standing in pride of place on the bar.

As all the McQueen family gather round, the electronic doll starts reciting the seven deadly sins and explains that the family will have to pay up or otherwise each of their sins will be publicly revealed and they will find themselves facing jail!

The doll announces that the first sin is ‘Wrath’. Which of the McQueens is guilty of wrath? Who does the spooky doll belong to and who is watching over the family to try and scare them into handing over a vast sum of money?

Elsewhere, Verity Hutchinson (Eva O’Hara) is representing Diane (Alex Fletcher) in her divorce from husband Tony (Nick Pickard). Verity and Tony’s father, scheming surgeon Edward (Joe McGann) encourages Verity to play hardball when it comes to the divorce. Meanwhile lawyer Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) takes pity on Tony who is struggling and offers to help him out.

Meanwhile scary drugs boss Victor Brothers (Benjamin O’Mahony), piles the pressure on Juliet Nightingale (Niamh Blackshaw) and tells her she needs to recruit more dealers. When Victor spots Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) in the village he orders Juliet to get Mandy’s young daughter on board!

Plus Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) and Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry) have a heart to heart about their futures. It’s clear that they both want very different things from life and it’s not long before an upset Tom thinks that maybe they should break up! Uh oh….

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4.

On Fridays Hollyoaks Favourites is shown featuring a re-run of a classic episode from the past