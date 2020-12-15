Hollyoaks spoilers: HORROR NEWS! Diane Hutchinson is dead! What’s happened?

Tony Hutchinson is given the shocking news that his wife Diane is dead!

Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard) is beyond devastated in tonight’s hour-long Hollyoaks on at 6.00pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) when he’s told that his beloved estranged wife Diane Hutchinson (Alex Fletcher) is dead!

Tony’s evil father Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) breaks the heart-breaking news to Tony that Diane has passed away.

Tony breaks down however, with the net closing in on Edward, the scheming surgeon makes one last play for victory over Tony and plans to poison his son!

Elsewhere, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) refuses to accept that she’ll have to share baby Faith with her sibling Liberty (Jessamy Stoddart) and she’s soon taking comfort once again with her ex Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) as she falls back into his bed.

However, someone is on to her!

Liberty spots Sienna and Warren kissing in The Dog carpark and immediately fills Sienna’s boyfriend Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) in on the shock news.

Meanwhile, when Ollie Morgan (Gabriel Clarke) sneaks out to buy more drugs on Christmas Day, his father Luke (Gary Lucy) takes drastic action which leaves Ollie and Luke’s partner Cindy (Stephanie Waring) stunned.

Plus, Tom Cunningham (Ellis Hollins) is spending Christmas with the Maalik family in the run up to his wedding to Yazz Maalik (Haiesha Mistry).

Yazz’s younger brother Imran (Ijaz Rana) causes upset when he gives Tom a joke present – a scrapbook that Yazz made when she was younger detailing her dream wedding.

Yazz is embarrassed but it’s Tom who starts to worry.

Having seen the scrap book he starts to feel insecure that he might not be Yazz’s dream man after all. Is he right to worry?

Hollyoaks is shown Mondays to Thursdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4