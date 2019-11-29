Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Mercedes McQueen out for revenge?

Mercedes McQueen decides it's payback time but who is she going to target and how is she planning to take her revenge?

Mercedes McQueen’s recent accusations spark a whole lot of drama in tonight’s episode of Hollyoaks (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mercedes who is still in hospital after a mystery assailant SHOT her, has pointed the finger at someone close to home but is she telling the truth or is she simply out for revenge.

With the accused at risk of being charged and sent to prison, events spiral and there is SHOCK all round the village.

Meanwhile Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) has been on a high ever since getting his new boyfriend Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) to agree to them moving in together.

An enthusiastic Scott has railroaded Mitchell into the arrangement but it’s clear that Mitchell is having huge second thoughts and he recently confided in his mum Martine (Kelle Bryan).

Tonight Scott is confused when a trendy couple arrive to view Mitchell’s flat. What’s going on? Scott didn’t even know the flat was on the market?

Mitchell, who has secretly decided to put the brakes on his relationship has already made plans to move back in with his mum, Martine, and tries to get out of the tricky situation by telling Scott he could no longer afford to stay on in the flat as the rent has been increased by the landlord.

Scott is gutted but tells Mitchell they should stand up to the landlord and fight for their right to stay at the flat. Uh oh. How will Mitchell get out of this one and is Scott about to discover that his new boyfriend hasn’t exactly been entirely honest?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4