Hollyoaks spoilers: Is Mercedes McQueen pregnant?

Hollyoaks spoilers - Mercedes McQueen confides in Goldie that she thinks she might be expecting. Could Romeo be the dad?

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) reveals that she could be pregnant in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Mercedes confides in Goldie McQueen (Chelsee Healey) that she is feeling the early pregnancy signs. She decides she needs to go and get a test.

Meanwhile Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner) is floored when Goldie lets him in on Mercedes’ possible baby secret. Could Romeo be the secret father after recently spending the night alone with Mercedes?

Elsewhere, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) has a BIG decision to make.

Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) tries to cheer her up and reassures her that she will make the right call, whatever she decides.

Plus, pregnant Diane Hutchinson’s (Alex Fletcher) OCD escalates as she worries about the possibility of a lamp catching fire after a light bulb blows.

Diane has become increasingly convinced that her family is in imminent danger. Tonight, she hides her fears from her husband Tony (Nick Pickard) but her head is swimming with worries and panic.

Plus, Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring) and Luke Morgan (Gary Lucy) get a visit from smooth-talking Shaq Qureshi (Omar Malik) with a business opportunity. Will they grab it?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm