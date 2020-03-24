New arrival, Felix Westwood, has made many enemies but what's the history between him and Warren Fox?

Old wounds are opened in Hollyoaks following the arrival of Felix Westwood, (Richard Blackwood) who rolled up in Chester yesterday. In tonight’s episode on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings) it’s clear he’s far from welcome!

Felix was lured to the village following a message from Celeste (Andrea Ali) who was posing as his ex- Martine. Martine was utterly gobsmacked to see Felix on her doorstop as was Mitchell who came face to face with the dad he’s never known.

Tonight, an emotional Felix is overwhelmed to see his grown up triplets, Mitchell (Imran Adams), Celeste and Toby (Bobby Gordon). However Toby and Celeste, who are secretly plotting their revenge, get straight to the point and demand answers from absent father Felix.

Felix tries his best to explain away the past but he gets a cold reception and no-one wants anything to do with him.

A confused Mitchell finds his boyfriend Scott Drinkwell (Ross Adams) and his cousin Lisa Loveday (Rachel Adedeji) and confides in them about what’s going on.

Scott and Lisa, who have both lost their fathers, urge Mitchell to give Felix another chance but will Mitchell be able to move forward with Felix and form some kind of relationship?

Elsewhere Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) made a sudden return to the village in yesterday’s episode and caught her boyfriend Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) and her pregnant sister Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) declaring their love for each other.

Tonight Sienna doesn’t give the pair a chance to explain and tells them she’s only back in Chester because her sick son, Sebastian, has a bone marrow match in Chester, but she’s leaving again as soon as he’s better.

However Sienna’s violent ex, Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas), the father of Sienna’s twins Sophie and Sebastian, soon finds out Sienna is back in Chester and has other ideas. What will forceful Warren do to try and make her stay and should Sienna be scared?

Meanwhile there’s more drama when Warren comes face to face with new arrival Felix. As the two square up to each other, it quickly becomes clear there is a long and bitter history between the pair of them. What old scores do Felix and Warren have to settle?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4