Hollyoaks spoilers: Jacob, played by Curtis Pritchard, arrives in the village

Tess Lamacraft Tess Lamacraft

Jacob turns up to see his brother Marco. What exactly are the brothers plotting and how is Trish Minniver involved?

Dancer Jacob, played by Love Island star Curtis Pritchard, arrives in Hollyoaks in tonight’s episode on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Jacob, played by Curtis Pritchard, arrives in Hollyoaks

Jacob has come to see his brother, Marco (played by Curtis’s real-life brother and former Strictly Come Dancing professional, AJ Pritchard).

Marco played by AJ Pritchard in Hollyoaks

Marco played by AJ Pritchard has got a plan involving Trish

Jacob and Marco meet in the the new playground and it soon becomes clear that the two of them are plotting something involving domineering dance teacher, Trish Minniver (Denise Walsh).

Elsewhere Shaq Qureshi (Omar Maalik) is in deep water as he explains to his family what happened with dodgy businessman Fergus Collins (Robert Beck) and his accomplice Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) in yesterday’s episode when he was accused of losing a valuable piece of jewellery.

Shaq Qureshi in Hollyoaks

Shaq’s in trouble again

When lawyer Sami Maalik (Rishi Nair) reviews the contract that Shaq signed, Shaq is gutted to see that it is water-tight and he can’t wriggle out of it.

Sami Maalik and Misbah Maalik in Hollyoaks

Sami Maalik and Misbah listen as Shaq tries to explain the situation

However Fergus soon swoops in to offer the Maalik family a solution.

What self-serving plan does he have up his sleeve now?

Meanwhile, Fergus’ employee Katja returns to the village and confronts Fergus after discovering some shocking information about what he’s been up to with the illegal CCTV footage he has been capturing.

Robert Beck joins Hollyoaks as Fergus Collins

Corrupt businessman Fergus Collins is not a man who likes to be messed around

Plus Summer Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) continues with her vengeful plan to destroy her boyfriend Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward).

She surprises him with a perfect day, but what is she secretly scheming?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4 at 7pm

