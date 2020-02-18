Hollyoaks spoilers: James Nightingale is rattled by an anonymous letter!

Guilty James Nightingale struggles as more revelations come to light. Can Grace Black help him keep a cool head?

James Nightingale (Gregory Finnegan) is in a spin in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 6.30pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

In yesterday’s episode James received an anonymous note saying ‘I know you shot Mercedes!’ Since then he’s been terrified and has been trying to work out who could have sent the note. Tonight his accomplice Grace Black (Tamara Wall) reveals that she has also received one.

Grace’s brother, Liam Donovan (Jude Monk McGowan) thinks that maybe it was Mercedes’ ex, Sylver McQueen (David Tag) or Mercedes’ brother John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) who might be responsible for the threatening note.

He tells James and Grace they need to find out…and fast. Can James and Grace pool their detective skills and identify the sender?

Elsewhere Sid Sumner (Billy Price) has been asked by his drug-dealer cousin, Jordan, (Connor Calland) to stash a load of drugs at Hollyoaks High.

Sid heads off to school with the drugs but is in a panic when he sees PC George Kiss (Callum Kerr) arrive on the site to do a full locker search. Is Sid about to find himself in terrible trouble or can he offload the drugs before he gets found out?

Plus Marnie Nightingale (Lysette Anthony) arranges for a string quartet to play at her café, Salon De Thé. Edward Hutchinson (Joe McGann) is impressed with the idea and Marnie suggests that he join in too and show off his cello-playing skills! The idea appeals to Edward but he soon finds himself distracted by his son Tony’s behaviour.

Tony (Nick Pickard) has been having therapy and seems to be doing really well. This is NOT what controlling Edward had in mind. Scheming surgeon Edward is on a secret mission to crush his son so that he can have Tony’s wife, Diane (Alex Fletcher), all to himself. To see Tony suddenly optimistic and happy is not part of his master-plan.

Meanwhile Romeo Quinn (Owen Warner) and Celeste Faroe (Andrea Ali) continue to sleep together but are almost rumbled when Celeste’s husband Toby (Bobby Gordon) arrives home unexpectedly. Romeo is forced to hide….again! Is it only a matter of time before their passionate affair is discovered?

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4